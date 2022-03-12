Dayton vs. Richmond: What to know about today’s game

Series: Dayton leads the series 21-9 and has won nine straight games, including a 55-53 victory on March 1 at Richmond.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 101-50 in five seasons at Dayton. Chris Mooney is 309-243 in 17 seasons at Richmond.

Caption Dayton Flyers highlights: Key plays late against UMass on March 11, 2022

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 12.4

Toumani Camara, 6-8, R-So., G 10.9

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 9.4

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-Fr., G, 8.6

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 6.5

Probable Richmond starters

Tyler Burton, 6-7, Jr., F, 16.3

Grant Golden, 6-10, Gr., F, 14.2

Jacob Gilyard, 5-9, Gr., G, 12.9

Nathan Cayo, 6-7, Gr., F, 8.9

Andre Gustavson, 6-5, Sr., G, 4.8

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton an 60 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 68-65 score. ... Dayton ranks 54th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. Richmond is 85th. ... Dayton seeks its first A-10 championship game appearance since 2015 when it lost to VCU in the final game. ... With 28 points against UMass, Holmes recorded the third-most points by a freshman or redshirt freshman in a game and the most since Zimi Nwokeji scored 29 against Rhode Island last season. The only true freshman who has scored more points in a game than Holmes is Shawn Haughn, who had 30 on Feb. 13, 1994.

About Richmond: After losing 64-62 and 77-57 to VCU in the regular season and losing six of the last seven games in the series, Richmond beat its crosstown rival Friday. VCU entered the game with a 3-0 record against Richmond in the A-10 tournament. ... The Spiders made 9 of 17 3-pointers (47.1%), their best shooting performance since Feb. 1 against Duquesne. Gilyard scored 32 points, the most points scored by a Richmond player in an A-10 tournament game. He also had four steals and set a school record for steals in a season (102).

Looking ahead: The winner will play in the A-10 championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday. That game will be televised on CBS.

Other Saturday game: No. 1 seed Davidson (26-5) plays No. 5 seed Saint Louis (23-10) at 1 p.m. Saint Louis lost 79-58 at Davidson on Feb. 19.