Dayton vs. Richmond: What to know about tonight’s game

Last game: On Saturday, Dayton lost 62-60 at La Salle. On Friday, Richmond beat visiting Saint Louis 68-66.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 97-50 in five seasons at Dayton. Chris Mooney is 307-241 in 17 seasons at Richmond.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 11.8

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 9.2

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-Fr., G, 8.8

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 6.2

Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, R-Fr., F, 6.2

Probable Richmond starters

Tyler Burton, 6-7, Jr., F, 16.9

Grant Golden, 6-10, Gr., F, 14.5

Jacob Gilyard, 5-9, Gr., G, 12.7

Nathan Cayo, 6-7, Gr., F, 8.8

Andre Gustavson, 6-5, Sr., G, 4.8

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 50 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 68-67 score. ... Toumani Camara started the first 28 games but missed the last game with a “lower body injury,” Grant said Saturday. He did not know when Camara would return. With Camara out, Amzil made his first start of the season and played 29 minutes, the most he has played in a game since November. ... Kobe Elvis had two points Saturday, his lowest total since he was held scoreless Jan. 5 against VCU. ... Dayton has committed seven or fewer turnovers five times in the last seven games after doing that five times in the first 22 games. ... Dayton ranks 55th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. Richmond is 87th.

About Richmond: Burton had 23 points and 10 rebounds against Saint Louis. It was his eighth double-double of the season. ... Richmond is 5-3 at home in A-10 play with losses to Virginia Commonwealth, Davidson and Saint Joseph’s. ... Gilyard owns the A-10 record for career assists (753). He also owns the NCAA career record for steals (446). ... Gustavson, like Amzil, is from Helsinki, Finland. ... Richmond is 0-3 against the top two teams in the A-10 with an 87-84 loss at home to Davidson on Jan. 14 and two losses to Virginia Commonwealth: 64-62 on Jan. 29 and 77-57 on Feb. 18.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays first-place Davidson (24-4, 14-2) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena in the final regular-season game of the year.