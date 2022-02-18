Dayton vs. Saint Joseph’s: What to know about Saturday’s game

Last game: On Monday, Dayton won 63-57 at Rhode Island. On Wednesday, Saint Joseph’s lost 75-70 to George Mason at Hagan Arena.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 95-49 in five seasons at Dayton. Billy Lange is 21-55 in three seasons at Saint Joseph’s.

Caption Anthony Grant interview: Feb. 17, 2022

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 11.3

Toumani Camara, 6-8, So., F, 10.9

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 9.1

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, Fr., G, 8.9

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 6.3

Probable Saint Joseph’s starters

Jordan Hall, 6-7, So., F, 14.5

Taylor Funk, 6-8, R-Sr., F, 13.7

Ejike Obinna, 6-10, Gr., C, 12.5

Erik Reynolds, 6-2, Fr., G, 11.5

Cameron Brown, 6-5, Jr., G, 9.0

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 68 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 68-63 score. ... UD ranks 56th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. It’s the highest-ranked A-10 team. Saint Joseph’s ranks 166th. ... In A-10 play, Dayton ranks second-to-last in the conference in free-throw percentage (65.0). ... Dayton ranks fourth in the A-10 in turnover margin (plus 0.77). Saint Joseph’s ranks last (minus 5.23). ... Dayton seeks its third winning streak of four or more games this season. ... Blakney has scored 21 points and made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the last two games. It’s the first time in his career he has scored in double figures in back-to-back games. He’s shooting 38.1% from 3-point range (24 of 63). ... Brea made 4 of 8 3-pointers against Rhode Island. He leads the team in 3-pointers made (41 of 105, 39.0%).

About Saint Joseph’s: Funk, Hall and Brown all started against Dayton last season in the 97-84 victory. They combined for 70 points with Funk scoring 36. ... Hall hit a jump shot at the buzzer against George Mason to send the game to overtime Wednesday. He had 17 points and six assists. ... Obinna is a grad student who played the last three seasons at Vanderbilt. ... Lynn Greer III, who played in 10 games for the Flyers before entering the transfer portal in December, is now at Saint Joseph’s. He won’t play for the Hawks until next season. ... Saint Joseph’s has the best 3-point field-goal percentage defense in the conference. In A-10 play, opponents are shooting 29.9% against the Hawks. ... Saint Joseph’s is 1-6 against teams in the top six in the conference with the one victory coming at Richmond on Dec. 30 in the A-10 opener for both teams.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Massachusetts (11-13. 4-8) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UD Arena.