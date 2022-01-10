Dayton vs. Saint Louis: What to know about Tuesday’s game

Last game: Dayton beat George Washington 83-58 on Saturday in Washington, D.C. Saint Louis beat Iona 68-67 on Saturday in St. Louis.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 87-47 in five season at Dayton. Travis Ford is 99-69 in six seasons at Saint Louis.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

Toumani Camara, 6-8, So., F, 11.0

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 10.6

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 10.3

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 6.6

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, Fr., G, 6.0

Probable Saint Louis

Yuri Collins, 6-0, So., G, 11.1

Gibson Jimerson, 6-5, Fr., G, 16.1

Jordan Nesbitt, 6-6, Fr., G, 10.2

Francis Okoro, 6-9, Jr., F, 9.0

Terrance Hargrove, 6-4, So., G, 8.6

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 58 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 71-68 score. ... Dayton ranks 98th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. Saint Louis ranks 65th. No. 38 Davidson and No. 52 Virginia Commonwealth are the only A-10 teams that rank ahead of Saint Louis. ... Dayton ranks 13th in the nation in 2-point field-goal percentage (57.2). Holmes II ranks 56th in that category (67.7), and Elijah Weaver ranks 88th (65.8). ... Dayton lost its A-10 home opener 53-52 to Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday. It has not lost two straight A-10 home games since February 2016 when it lost to St. Bonaventure and Rhode Island.

About Saint Louis: The Billikens rank 44th in the nation in free-throw percentage (76.5) two years after ranking last (353rd overall, 57.1). They also rank among the best teams at getting to the line. They rank 15th in free-throw attempts (254 of 331). ... Okoro played his first two seasons at Oregon and sat out last season. ... Nesbitt played in three games last season at Memphis. ... The team’s top reserve, forward Marten Linssen (10.1 points per game), played at UNC Wilmington and Valparaiso earlier in his career before debuting for Saint Louis last season. ... Saint Louis was picked to finish third in the A-10 preseason poll. It was 14-7 overall and 6-4 in the A-10 last season. It lost its top returning scorer and All-A-10 first-team selection, Javonte Perkins, to a season-ending knee injury in October.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Duquesne (6-7, 1-0) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Pittsburgh.