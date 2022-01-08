George Washington doesn’t use 26-day layoff as an excuse for loss to Dayton

Around the A-10: Virginia Commonwealth (9-4, 2-0) followed up its 53-52 victory at Dayton on Wednesday with an 85-66 victory at La Salle (5-7, 0-2) on Saturday.

Davidson (12-2, 2-0) joined VCU atop the A-10 standings with a 72-68 victory at home against Rhode Island (9-4, 0-1).

Duquesne (6-7, 1-0) won 78-74 at Massachusetts (7-7, 0-2) on Saturday.

Schedule changes: The A-10 made two changes to the Dayton’s schedule Saturday.

The league announced Dayton will play St. Bonaventure at UD Arena on Jan. 18. That game was postponed Sunday. The A-10 also moved Dayton’s home game against Fordham from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25.

The times of the games and television information will be announced next week.

According to a UD press release, “Flyer ticketholders should use the parking passes originally printed for the St. Bonaventure and Fordham games respectively. Tickets for these games will be updated in the Flyer ticket app.”

Another A-10 game was postponed Saturday: George Mason at Richmond on Tuesday. George Mason has COVID-19 issues and has seen its first four A-10 games postponed.

Assuming there are no more postponements Tuesday, only 15 of the first 33 scheduled A-10 games will have been played through Saturday.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Saint Louis (9-4, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena. Saint Louis had its game Saturday against St. Bonaventure postponed but found a new opponent, Iona, to play at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday night. The Billikens opened A-10 play with a 76-69 victory at home against Richmond.