George Washington doesn’t use 26-day layoff as an excuse for loss to Dayton

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For 40 minutes Saturday, George Washington looked like a team that hadn’t played in 26 days. The Dayton Flyers took advantage, winning 83-58 at the Charles E. Smith Center.
Dayton (9-6, 1-1) had won two of its last 11 games at the Smith Center and had to overcome a 22-point deficit to beat the Colonials 72-66 in its last visit to the arena in 2019. This was Dayton’s most lopsided victory at GW since an 89-59 victory in 2002.
Playing at all was a victory for the Colonials (4-9. 0-1), who had their last four games cancelled or postponed because of COVID-19 problems. This was their first game since a 67-58 victory against Radford on Dec. 13.
“Tough day for us,” coach Jamion Christian said. “I thought we would come with a lot more fire and grit. I was disappointed to see some of the early-season things that have kind of plagued us plagued us today. A lot of credit to a good Dayton team. We knew they were going to come out and play with a lot of fight and tenacity. We really anticipated that, but I’m disappointed by how our group showed up today. I thought we’d have a little bit more juice in our style of play. I do not think the layoff is a thing. I think when you’re going to play a good team, you’ve got to step up and you’ve got to play at the level that’s required for the game.”
Around the A-10: Virginia Commonwealth (9-4, 2-0) followed up its 53-52 victory at Dayton on Wednesday with an 85-66 victory at La Salle (5-7, 0-2) on Saturday.
Davidson (12-2, 2-0) joined VCU atop the A-10 standings with a 72-68 victory at home against Rhode Island (9-4, 0-1).
Duquesne (6-7, 1-0) won 78-74 at Massachusetts (7-7, 0-2) on Saturday.
Schedule changes: The A-10 made two changes to the Dayton’s schedule Saturday.
The league announced Dayton will play St. Bonaventure at UD Arena on Jan. 18. That game was postponed Sunday. The A-10 also moved Dayton’s home game against Fordham from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25.
The times of the games and television information will be announced next week.
According to a UD press release, “Flyer ticketholders should use the parking passes originally printed for the St. Bonaventure and Fordham games respectively. Tickets for these games will be updated in the Flyer ticket app.”
Another A-10 game was postponed Saturday: George Mason at Richmond on Tuesday. George Mason has COVID-19 issues and has seen its first four A-10 games postponed.
Assuming there are no more postponements Tuesday, only 15 of the first 33 scheduled A-10 games will have been played through Saturday.
Looking ahead: Dayton plays Saint Louis (9-4, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena. Saint Louis had its game Saturday against St. Bonaventure postponed but found a new opponent, Iona, to play at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday night. The Billikens opened A-10 play with a 76-69 victory at home against Richmond.
