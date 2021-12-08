dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton vs. Southern Methodist: What to know about today’s game

By David Jablonski
1 hour ago

Who: Dayton (6-3) at Southern Methodist (7-3).

Where: Moody Coliseum, Dallas, Texax.

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday.

TV/Radio: ESPN+/95.7 and 1290 WHIO.

Series: SMU leads 3-1. The Mustangs beat Dayton 66-64 at UD Arena last season.

Last game: On Saturday, Dayton beat Northern Illinois 79-41 at UD Arena, and SMU beat Vanderbilt 84-72 in Dallas.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 84-44 in five season at Dayton. Tim Jankovich is 108-58 in seven seasons at SMU.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

Toumani Camara, 6-8, So., F, 10.9

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, Fr., G, 6.8

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 10.6

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 9.4

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 5.3

Probable SMU starters

Emmanuel Bandoumel, 6-4, Sr., G, 11.2

Kendric Davis, 6-0, Sr., G, 20.3

Zach Nutall, 6-3, Sr., G, 9.1

Isiah Jasey, 6-10, Sr., C, 1.9

Jalen Smith, 6-4, Fr., G, 2.4

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 34 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 70-66 score. … Dayton ranks 99th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool ranking. SMU is No. 125. Dayton is 94th in the Ken Pomeroy ratings, and SMU is 78th. … Elvis has started the last two games in place of Elijah Weaver, who missed the Alabama State game because of a disciplinary issue but returned to action in a reserve role against Northern Illlinois.

About SMU: Marcus Weathers, who started his career at Miami University in 2016-17 and then scored 1,014 points in three seasons at Duquesne, is averaging 10.9 points and has started eight games. His brother Michael, who has played at Miami, Oklahoma State and Texas Southern, averages 7.4 points. … SMU was picked to finish third out of 11 teams in the American Athletic Conference. … Nutall is a transfer from Sam Houston. He was the Southland Conference Player of the Year last season when he averaged 19.3 points per game.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Virginia Tech (6-3) at 2 p.m. Sunday at UD Arena.

