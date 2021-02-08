Dayton vs. VCU: What to know about Tuesday’s game

Last game: Dayton beat George Mason 74-65 on Friday at UD Arena. VCU won 63-62 at Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 75-36 in four seasons at Dayton. Mike Rhodes is 74-40 in four seasons at VCU.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 19.4

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 15.5

Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, Fr., F, 10.8

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.4

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., G, 6.0

Probable VCU starters

Nah’Shon Hyland, 6-3, So., G, 19.2

Vince Williams, 6-6, Jr., G, 10.4

Levi Stockard, 6-8, Sr., F, 6.7

Hason Ward, 6-9, So., F, 6.2

Adrian Baldwin, 6-1, Fr., G, 5.4

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 48 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 67-66 score. ... Center Moulaye Sissoko has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury. ... Guard Rodney Chatman is making progress in his recovery from surgery after tearing a ligament in his hand in December, Grant said last week. He had not started practicing at that point. He’s supposed to miss six to eight weeks. The surgery took place five weeks ago.

About VCU: Sophomore guard Tre Clark, who averaged 5.9 points in 16.1 minutes per game, left the program last week and entered the transfer portal. ... VCU ranks 41st in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. It’s the second highest-ranked Atlantic 10 Conference team behind No. 40 St. Bonaventure. No. 43 Saint Louis, No. 51 Richmond, No. 67 Dayton, No. 86 Dayton and No. 88 Rhode Island are also in the top 100.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Saint Joseph’s (1-14, 0-9) at 2 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena.