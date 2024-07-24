Dayton will bring 11 millionth fan to UD Arena in 2024-25 season

Dayton has ranked in the top 25 in attendance nine seasons in a row, not counting the 2020-21 pandemic season when national attendance figures were not kept, and in the top 30 for 26 straight years. It has ranked in the top 35 every season since UD Arena opened in 1969.

Dayton has sold out every game of the last three seasons and 59 straight games overall. That includes the last 11 home games of the 2019-20 season, 17 home games in the 2021-22 season, 16 home games in the 2022-23 season and 15 home games in the 2023-24 season. It does not include home games played during the 2020-21 season, when attendance was limited during the pandemic.

According to a UD press release, more than 99% of season-ticket holders have already renewed their tickets for the upcoming season.

Dayton will welcome its 11 millionth UD men’s basketball fan to the arena during the season opener against St. Francis (Pa.) on Nov. 4. The attendance milestone comes five years after Dayton reached the 10 million fan mark.

Dayton became the 11th program to draw 10 million fans to its arena, joining Purdue, Butler, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Mexico, Syracuse and Vanderbilt. Dayton’s number doesn’t include fans who have attended games at the First Four or Dayton women’s basketball games or other events.