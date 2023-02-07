X
Dayton will play VCU without starting point guard

Sports
By , Staff Writer
49 minutes ago
Malachi Smith will miss his first game since the last game vs. VCU

Dayton Flyers point guard Malachi Smith will not play Tuesday against Virginia Commonwealth after injuring his left ankle in the second half Saturday in a 68-59 loss at St. Bonaventure.

This will be the fourth time in the last 12 months Smith has missed time because of an ankle injury.

• Last season, Smith injured his left ankle in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals.

• Smith missed the first three games of the season after injuring his right ankle in October. That injury cost him most of the preseason practices.

• Smith then sprained his left ankle in the final moments of the second half on Nov. 25 during a 79-75 overtime loss to Brigham Young in the Battle 4 Atlantis. He missed the next 11 games.

Explore» PREVIEW: Dayton hopes history repeats itself at VCU

• The latest injury happened when Smith was competing for a loose ball in a pile of players. He said after the game he didn’t think it was as bad as the previous injury but expected to be off his feet for a few days.

Smith averaged 9.2 points and 6.2 assists in the last six games. This will be the first game he has missed since the last game against VCU, a 63-62 loss at UD Arena on Jan. 13.

In other lineup news, guard R.J. Blakney is in uniform. He has missed two of the last four games for an unspecified reason.

