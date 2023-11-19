Dayton wins 16th A-10 volleyball tournament title in last 21 years

The Dayton Flyers continued their dominance of Atlantic 10 Conference volleyball, winning the league tournament by beating Saint Louis 3-1 on Saturday and Loyola Chicago 3-1 on Sunday at Davidson’s Belk Arena,

Dayton (31-2) stretched its winning streak to 26 matches. That’s a new school record. It has 30 victories for the fifth time since moving to NCAA Division I in 1984. It was 30-2 in 2016, 20-6 in 2014, 30-4 in 2009 and 33-2 in 2007.

Dayton will find out its opponent and destination for the NCAA tournament on Nov. 26.

This is Dayton’s 16th A-10 tournament title since 2003. All have come in the last 21 seasons. It did not win the tournament in 2006, 2008, 2013, 2017 and 2022.

No. 1 seed Dayton beat No. 5 seed Saint Louis 23-25, 25-13, 25-15, 27-25 and beat No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago 25-13, 16-25, 25-22, 26-24. In 18 A-10 regular-season matches, Dayton lost only two sets, one to Saint Louis and one to Loyola Chicago.

Dayton’s Lexie Almodovar and Alyssa Miller made the all-tournament team.