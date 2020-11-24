Dayton women’s basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19

Dayton Flyers women’s basketball coach Shauna Green tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, UD announced Tuesday.
Dayton still plans to play its season opener Wednesday at Morehead State as long as no players test positive on Wednesday morning before they depart for the three-hour trip to Morehead, Ky. The game time was moved from noon to 6 p.m.
According to a press release, Green entered self isolation and will follow university, local and state guidelines.
“I look forward to being back with the team,” Green said.
Athletic Director Neil Sullivan said, “My thoughts are with Shauna at this time. The health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches are paramount, and we will do whatever is necessary to keep them safe. We take this very seriously and will continue to adhere to the protocols put forth by medical professionals.”
The season opener is the first of seven non-conference games for Dayton. The Flyers play at Illinois State at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 before playing their home opener at UD Arena at 2 p.m. Dec. 6.