Pioneer Football League announces plan to play in spring

The Pioneer Football League, which includes the Dayton Flyers and nine other programs, plans to play a six-game season in the spring.
The league announced Monday the season will take place from March 13 to April 17, though no schedule is in place at this point. The fall season was cancelled in August because of the coronavirus pandemic. the possibility of spring football was mentioned at that time.
The league will also allow teams to schedule non-conference games. The six-game schedule will allow teams to compete for a PFL champion and the automatic qualifier to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
“The League fully recognizes that this is an aspirational plan given the current severe state of the coronavirus pandemic,” read a PFL press release, “and the many unknowns in the coming months for the country, the diverse set of states in which our schools exist, and the PFL institutions themselves. Consequently, individual institutions may, at their sole discretion, choose to opt out of the PFL 2021 spring season at any time.”
Dayton returned to workouts in October and to full-pad practices in early November. Coach Rick Chamberlin said at that time he expected a decision on a spring season to be made before students returned home for the winter break.