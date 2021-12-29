Hamburger icon
Dayton, Wright State schedule women’s basketball game for Friday

Dayton coaches, including Shauna Green, left, react after a basket against Toledo on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton coaches, including Shauna Green, left, react after a basket against Toledo on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

By David Jablonski
27 minutes ago
Teams will play for first time in seven years

The Dayton Flyers and Wright State Raiders women’s basketball teams will play for the first time since 2014 at noon Friday at UD Arena. The game was announced Wednesday. It will air on ESPN+.

Dayton (8-3) wanted one more non-conference game because its last non-conference game, scheduled for Wednesday, was cancelled last week because of COVID-19 issues at Howard. The Flyers were scheduled to play at Rhode Island in their Atlantic 10 Conference opener Sunday, but that game was postponed until Feb. 16 because of COVID-19 issues at Rhode Island.

Wright State was scheduled to play Illinois-Chicago on Friday. That game was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues at UIC. Wright State (1-7) has seen five games cancelled because of its own COVID-19 issues. The Raiders last played on Dec. 15 vs. Lake Erie College.

Dayton leads the series against Wright State 36-4 and is 21-0 against Wright State at UD Arena. The Flyers have won seven straight games in the series since losing 60-59 on Dec. 22, 2006.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Dayton, Noon, ESPN+

