Dayton, Wright State schedule women’s basketball game for Friday

Dayton (8-3) wanted one more non-conference game because its last non-conference game, scheduled for Wednesday, was cancelled last week because of COVID-19 issues at Howard. The Flyers were scheduled to play at Rhode Island in their Atlantic 10 Conference opener Sunday, but that game was postponed until Feb. 16 because of COVID-19 issues at Rhode Island.

Wright State was scheduled to play Illinois-Chicago on Friday. That game was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues at UIC. Wright State (1-7) has seen five games cancelled because of its own COVID-19 issues. The Raiders last played on Dec. 15 vs. Lake Erie College.