Dayton’s men’s and women’s A-10 openers postponed

The A-10 announced those postponements and others while also updating its COVID-19 forfeit policy. Instead of automatic forfeits, it will not allow games to be rescheduled.

Here’s the updated policy: “Under the revised A-10 COVID policy, games that cannot be played due to positive COVID-19 tests will be postponed and attempted to be rescheduled by the Atlantic 10 Conference office. If a suitable reschedule date cannot be found, the game will be declared a no contest. Conference standings and championship seeding will be based on an approved formula balancing team win-loss records with total number of contests completed. If a team opts to not play the rescheduled contest, the game can be declared a forfeit by the league office. In addition, the conference also revised an earlier policy for requiring teams to complete conference games. The revision requires teams that have seven available scholarship student-athletes and one countable coach to compete in all conference contests. Teams may also participate with less than seven available student-athletes. If a team elects not to play, despite having seven scholarship student-athletes and one coach available, that team will incur a forfeit and be given a loss in the league standings, and the opposing team will be granted a forfeit win.”

The Atlantic 10 followed the lead of other conferences in deciding to try to reschedule games.

The Big Ten Conference also updated its COVID-19 policy on Tuesday: “If a team or teams is/are unable to participate in a scheduled conference competition due to COVID-19,” the league announced, “and as a result the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, the competition will not automatically be considered a forfeiture. Upon review and approval by the Conference office, in consultation with the participating institutions and the Big Ten Chief Medical Officer, Dr. James Borchers, the competition may be rescheduled, or declared a no contest or a forfeiture. The Conference office will be responsible for rescheduling any conference competition postponed due to COVID-19.”