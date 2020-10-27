Dayton’s 2021 recruiting class rises in national rankings

This could be Dayton’s highest-ranked class this century. It last ranked in the top 50 in the 247Sports.com rankings in 2010 with a class that included Juwan Staten and Devin Oliver.

In previous years, Dayton ranked 108th (2020), 105th (2019), 81st (2018), 91st (2017), 73rd (2016), 81st (2015), 89th (2014), 66th (2013), 97th (2012), 201st (2011), 26th (2010), 154th (2009), 285th (2008), 47th (2007), 62nd (2006), 255th (2005), 40th (2004) and 188th (2003).