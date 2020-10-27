Dayton’s 2021 recruiting class rises in national rankings

The verbal commitment of two recruits in three days led to the Dayton Flyers rising to No. 22 in the 2021 recruiting class rankings, according to 247Sports.com.
Dayton’s three 2021 recruits — DaRon Holmes, Kaleb Washington and Malachi Smith — rank 39th, 133rd and 207th in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
Smith, a 6-foot point guard from Bronx, N.Y., committed to Dayton in August. Holmes, a 6-8 forward from Montverde Academy in Florida, picked Dayton on Saturday. Washington, a 6-7 forward from Wheeler High School (Ga.), announced his commitment Monday night.
Dayton ranks between Seton Hall and Duke. Florida State has the top class with four recruits, including two five-star players.
This could be Dayton’s highest-ranked class this century. It last ranked in the top 50 in the 247Sports.com rankings in 2010 with a class that included Juwan Staten and Devin Oliver.
In previous years, Dayton ranked 108th (2020), 105th (2019), 81st (2018), 91st (2017), 73rd (2016), 81st (2015), 89th (2014), 66th (2013), 97th (2012), 201st (2011), 26th (2010), 154th (2009), 285th (2008), 47th (2007), 62nd (2006), 255th (2005), 40th (2004) and 188th (2003).