Dayton’s 27-match winning streak ends in second round of NCAA volleyball tournament

Alyssa Miller led the team with 34 assists. Karissa Kaminski had 18 digs. Taylor Russell had 15 kills. Lexie Almodovar had 11 kills and 15 digs. Lindsey Winner had six kills. Amelia Moore had six blocks and six kills.

Washington State (26-7) advanced to play No. 4 Pittsburgh (27-4) on the road Thursday. It’s the program’s first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2018.

Dayton won its 10th first-round match in 17 NCAA tournament appearances Friday by beating Pepperdine 3-2. It fell to 0-17 in the second round.