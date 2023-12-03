Dayton’s 27-match winning streak ends in second round of NCAA volleyball tournament

Flyers finish season 32-3

Sports
By
31 minutes ago
X

No. 10 Washington State beat the No. 19 Dayton Flyers 3-1 in the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament Saturday night in Pullman, Wash.

Dayton’s school-record 27-match winning streak ended with a 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 25-16 defeat. The Flyers finished the season 32-3.

Alyssa Miller led the team with 34 assists. Karissa Kaminski had 18 digs. Taylor Russell had 15 kills. Lexie Almodovar had 11 kills and 15 digs. Lindsey Winner had six kills. Amelia Moore had six blocks and six kills.

Washington State (26-7) advanced to play No. 4 Pittsburgh (27-4) on the road Thursday. It’s the program’s first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2018.

Dayton won its 10th first-round match in 17 NCAA tournament appearances Friday by beating Pepperdine 3-2. It fell to 0-17 in the second round.

In Other News
1
Archdeacon: John Higgins beats the odds with one more rousing ride
2
Alter falls to defending champion Glenville in D-IV state football...
3
Miami football: RedHawks get revenge, earn MAC title game win
4
Three takeaways from Dayton’s victory against Grambling State
5
Roosevelt Chapman: Flyers have ‘a lot of potential’

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top