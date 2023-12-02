Dayton rallies to beat Pepperdine in NCAA volleyball tournament

No. 5 seed Dayton’s 26-28, 26-24, 20-25, 25-14, 15-11 victory means it will play No. 4 seed Washington State in the second round at 10 p.m. (EST) Saturday. Washington State beat Grand Canyon 25-12, 31-29, 25-17 in the second match Friday.

Dayton (32-2) ranks 19th and Washington State (25-7) is 10th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll.

Dayton has never won a second-round match. If it beats Washington State, it would play No. 1 seed Pittsburgh, which is fourth in the AVCA poll, or No. 8 seed and 25th-ranked Southern California in the third round.

Against Pepperdine, Alyssa Miller led Dayton with 40 assists and had nine digs and four blocks. Gaby Arroyo had 22 digs. Lexie Almodovar had 19 kills and 17 digs. Karissa Kaminski had 17 digs and 10 assists.

Dayton extended its school-record winning streak to 27 matches.