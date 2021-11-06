Dayton’s A-10 soccer championship hopes end with loss to Saint Louis

Saint Louis, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, scored two goals early in the second half to beat No. 2 seed Dayton 4-2 in the semifinals Friday at Baujan Field.

Saint Louis will play No. 4 seed Massachusetts at noon Sunday at Baujan Field in the championship game. The winner earns the league’s automatic NCAA tournament berth. UMass beat No. 8 seed Saint Joseph’s 2-0 in the first semifinal Friday.