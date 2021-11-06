dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton’s A-10 soccer championship hopes end with loss to Saint Louis

Dayton stands for the national anthem before a game against La Salle on Sept. 23, 2021, at Baujan Field. Photo by Erik Schelkun
Dayton stands for the national anthem before a game against La Salle on Sept. 23, 2021, at Baujan Field. Photo by Erik Schelkun

Sports
By David Jablonski
42 minutes ago
Billikens will play UMass at noon Sunday in Dayton

The Dayton Flyers will not get to play for the Atlantic 10 Conference women’s soccer tournament championship on their home field Sunday.

Saint Louis, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, scored two goals early in the second half to beat No. 2 seed Dayton 4-2 in the semifinals Friday at Baujan Field.

Saint Louis will play No. 4 seed Massachusetts at noon Sunday at Baujan Field in the championship game. The winner earns the league’s automatic NCAA tournament berth. UMass beat No. 8 seed Saint Joseph’s 2-0 in the first semifinal Friday.

Dayton (12-6-2) suffered its sixth loss to Saint Louis in this calendar year. Four of the losses came in the spring season. One came in the regular season this fall.

The Billikens (11-8-1), who seek their fourth straight A-10 tournament championship, took a 3-2 lead on a goal by Mattyn Summers with 49:52 to play. An own goal by Dayton less than two minutes later gave Saint Louis a 4-2 lead.

In the first half, Dayton gave up an own goal 25 seconds into the game. The Flyers tied the game five minutes later on a goal by Laney Huber.

Saint Louis took the lead with 27:27 left in the half on a goal by Caroline Kelly. Alexa Holl’s goal, her first of the season, with 36:38 to play in the half tied the game.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

