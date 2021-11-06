Dayton’s A-10 soccer championship hopes end with loss to Saint Louis

The Dayton Flyers will not get to play for the Atlantic 10 Conference women’s soccer tournament championship on their home field Sunday.
Saint Louis, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, scored two goals early in the second half to beat No. 2 seed Dayton 4-2 in the semifinals Friday at Baujan Field.
Saint Louis will play No. 4 seed Massachusetts at noon Sunday at Baujan Field in the championship game. The winner earns the league’s automatic NCAA tournament berth. UMass beat No. 8 seed Saint Joseph’s 2-0 in the first semifinal Friday.
Dayton (12-6-2) suffered its sixth loss to Saint Louis in this calendar year. Four of the losses came in the spring season. One came in the regular season this fall.
The Billikens (11-8-1), who seek their fourth straight A-10 tournament championship, took a 3-2 lead on a goal by Mattyn Summers with 49:52 to play. An own goal by Dayton less than two minutes later gave Saint Louis a 4-2 lead.
In the first half, Dayton gave up an own goal 25 seconds into the game. The Flyers tied the game five minutes later on a goal by Laney Huber.
Saint Louis took the lead with 27:27 left in the half on a goal by Caroline Kelly. Alexa Holl’s goal, her first of the season, with 36:38 to play in the half tied the game.
