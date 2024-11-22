Dayton’s Almodovar repeats as A-10 Volleyball Player of the Year

Breaking: Big star announced as headliner for 2025′s Voices of America Country Music Festival

Dayton's Liana Sarkissian, left, and Lexie Almodovar, right, go up for a block against Davidson on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the Frericks Center in Dayton. David Jablonski/Staff

Lexie Almodovar, of the Dayton Flyers volleyball team, won the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year Award for the second straight season Friday.

Almodovar, a fifth-year senior outside hitter, led the A-10 and ranked seventh in the country in assists (4.92). She’s the sixth Dayton player to win the award multiple times, joining three-time winner Jamie Peterson and two-time winners Alaina Turner, Rachel Krabacher, Lindsay Fletemier and Faye Barhorst.

Dayton coach Tim Horsmon, whose team completed its second straight 18-0 season in A-10 play, won the coach of the year award for the eighth time in 16 seasons at Dayton.

Also honored were: senior Alyssa Miller (A-10 first team); fifth-year senior Alayna Yates (first team and all-academic team); and junior junior Liana Sarkissian (second team).

Dayton (28-1, 18-0) is ranked 18th in the country. It takes a 21-match winning streak into the A-10 tournament, which will take place at UD’s Frericks Center.

The Flyers have the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. They will play No. 4 seed Davidson or No. 5 George Washington in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. If Dayton wins Saturday, it will play in the championship game at noon Sunday.

The NCAA tournament bracket will be announced at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 on ESPN.

