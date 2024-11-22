Dayton’s Almodovar repeats as A-10 Volleyball Player of the Year

Dayton coach Tim Horsmon, whose team completed its second straight 18-0 season in A-10 play, won the coach of the year award for the eighth time in 16 seasons at Dayton.

Also honored were: senior Alyssa Miller (A-10 first team); fifth-year senior Alayna Yates (first team and all-academic team); and junior junior Liana Sarkissian (second team).

Dayton (28-1, 18-0) is ranked 18th in the country. It takes a 21-match winning streak into the A-10 tournament, which will take place at UD’s Frericks Center.

The Flyers have the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. They will play No. 4 seed Davidson or No. 5 George Washington in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. If Dayton wins Saturday, it will play in the championship game at noon Sunday.

The NCAA tournament bracket will be announced at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 on ESPN.