Dayton’s Crutcher nominated for one of nation’s top awards

Dayton Flyers senior point guard Jalen Crutcher was named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list on Monday.
The award goes to the nation’s top point guard. Crutcher was one of 20 players named to the list. One of the nominees is Wayne grad D’Mitrik Trice, a redshirt senior at Wisconsin. Two other players from the A-10 were nominated: Fatts Russell, of Rhode Island; and Jacob Gilyard, of Richmond.
Also nominated were: Remy Martin, Arizona State; Jared Butler, Baylor; McKinley Wright IV, Colorado; Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton; Scottie Barnes, Florida State; Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga; Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois; Marcus Garrett, Kansas; Javonte Smart, LSU; Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State; Colbey Ross, Pepperdine; Geordano Baker, Rutgers; Bryce Aiken, Seton Hall; Matt Coleman III, Texas; Collin Gillespie, Villanova; and Kihei Clark, Virginia.
Crutcher will be a four-year starter in the 2020-21 season. Last season, he led Dayton in minutes per game (33.7), assists (4.9) 3-pointers (2.4 per game), 3-point field-goal percentage (.468, 147-314) and free-throw percentage (.869, 86-99). He ranked second on the team in scoring (15.1) and shared the team MVP award with Obi Toppin, the consensus national player of the year.
Crutcher ranks 36th in Dayton history in scoring (1,170) and ninth in assists (470).
Oregon’s Payton Pritchard won the Cousy Award last season. Other recent winners include: Ja Morant (Murray State); Jalen Brunson (Villanova); and Frank Mason III (Kansas).