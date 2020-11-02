Dayton’s Crutcher nominated for one of nation’s top awards

Also nominated were: Remy Martin, Arizona State; Jared Butler, Baylor; McKinley Wright IV, Colorado; Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton; Scottie Barnes, Florida State; Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga; Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois; Marcus Garrett, Kansas; Javonte Smart, LSU; Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State; Colbey Ross, Pepperdine; Geordano Baker, Rutgers; Bryce Aiken, Seton Hall; Matt Coleman III, Texas; Collin Gillespie, Villanova; and Kihei Clark, Virginia.

Crutcher will be a four-year starter in the 2020-21 season. Last season, he led Dayton in minutes per game (33.7), assists (4.9) 3-pointers (2.4 per game), 3-point field-goal percentage (.468, 147-314) and free-throw percentage (.869, 86-99). He ranked second on the team in scoring (15.1) and shared the team MVP award with Obi Toppin, the consensus national player of the year.