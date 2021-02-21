Dayton’s final regular-season game moves back a day

The game time has not been announced. It will be broadcast on one of the ESPN networks, but the exact network has not been announced.

The switch gives St. Bonaventure two days to prepare instead of one because it plays George Washington at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y., on Friday. It’s one of many schedule changes that have been made across the Atlantic 10 Conference in recent days as the league seeks to make up for the many COVID-19 postponements.