Dayton’s final regular-season game moves back a day

The Dayton Flyers (12-7, 8-6) will play at St. Bonaventure (10-3, 8-3) on March 1 instead of Feb. 28, the schools announced Sunday.
The game time has not been announced. It will be broadcast on one of the ESPN networks, but the exact network has not been announced.
The switch gives St. Bonaventure two days to prepare instead of one because it plays George Washington at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y., on Friday. It’s one of many schedule changes that have been made across the Atlantic 10 Conference in recent days as the league seeks to make up for the many COVID-19 postponements.
Dayton has won 11 of the last 12 games in the series against St. Bonaventure and five straight games at the Reilly Center. It last lost at St. Bonaventure in 2012.
Dayton has two more games remaining in the regular season. It plays at Saint Joseph’s (2-14, 1-9) at 6 p.m. Wednesday and then at St. Bonaventure. Before playing George Washington (3-10, 2-3) and Dayton, the Bonnies play two games against Davidson (11-5, 6-2): Sunday in Olean, N.Y., and Wednesday in North Carolina.
The A-10 tournament begins March 3 in Richmond, Va., with two games involving the bottom four seeds. Dayton will mostly likely be seeded somewhere between No. 5 and No. 10 and start play in the second round on March 4. It would then have to win three games in three days to earn a spot in the championship game March 14 at UD Arena.