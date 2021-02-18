A-10 changes dates of tournaments, moves men’s championship game to UD Arena

The A-10 made the surprising announcement Thursday along with the news that the first four rounds of the men’s tournament will move from March 9-13 to March 3-6. As originally planned, those games will still take place in Richmond, Va., at Virginia Commonwealth’s Siegel Center and Richmond’s Robins Center. However, the semifinal winners on March 6 will then not play until March 14 in Dayton.

The A-10 explained the changes in a press release: “The Atlantic 10 has been impacted by COVID-19 schedule disruptions as many Division I conferences have. The league is implementing significant COVID-19 risk mitigation and testing protocols in preparing for both championships. Reordering the championship dates allowed the A-10 to reschedule a series of key matchups during the final two weeks of the regular season. Tipping the men’s championship on March 3 provides additional play dates and flexibility for the league to adjust to any unforeseen COVID-19 interruption. Beginning the women’s championship on March 10 is in response to the later start of the women’s basketball postseason schedule.”