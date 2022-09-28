Dayton’s football game against Drake sells out

All 4,500 tickets available for the 1 p.m. Saturday game against Drake have been sold, UD announced Wednesday. It will be the Pioneer Football League opener for Dayton.

Dayton had a crowd of 2,682 at its first home game against Kentucky State. It had a crowd of 4,766 on Family Weekend last year. This year, only the stands on the west side of Welcome Stadium are open as workers continue to replace seating on the east side as part of the $11 million stadium upgrade.