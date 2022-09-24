Dayton football hopes to make most of bye week before PFL opener

Dayton planned to make the most of its Saturday without a game by holding a practice at 10 a.m. The Thursday and Friday practices focused on fundamentals and technique.

“There will be some unit work in which offense goes against defense and you try to have best on best,” coach Rick Chamberlin said, “but we’re really concentrating on individual positions and what the players need to do to get better before we start conference.”

Dayton started preparing for Drake on Friday with a light practice and planned to have a more intense practice Saturday and then watch Drake’s game against from Saturday on Sunday.

Dayton beat Robert Morris 22-20 in its opener on Sept. 3 and then lost 49-16 at Youngstown State before routing Kentucky State.

“I’m very happy with the tenacity of this football team and the poise of this football team,” Chamberlin said. “No matter what the score is, we’re fighting hard whether we’re ahead or whether we’re behind by whatever amount. So that’s a good thing. Now there are some things that we’ve got to get better at both offensively and defensively, and that’s what this week is all about.”