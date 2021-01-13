Dayton’s game Sunday at GW moved out of Washington, D.C.

The Dayton Flyers will still play George Washington on Sunday but at a new time and location.
UD and George Washington announced Tuesday night they will play at 4:30 p.m. instead of 2:30 p.m. The game will move to another Atlantic 10 Conference campus. It will be played at George Mason’s Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Va. That’s 22 miles from George Washington’s arena, the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C.
While no official reason was given in a press release announcing the changes, George Washington had to postpone a game against Massachusetts on Jan. 6 because of the protests and violence in Washington, D.C., and the city-wide curfew that was set. The Smith Center is blocks away from the Lincoln Memorial.
UMass also had an encounter with supporters of President Donald Trump outside its team hotel the night before that scheduled game, according to reports.
“When they realized it was a college basketball team, some were talking about how the new administration was going to screw up these kids’ college careers,” UMass coach Matt McCall told reporters. “Someone told me they heard a racial slur. I didn’t hear it, but I would not be surprised. We just clicked into safety mode to get our players inside the hotel. We got upstairs as fast as we could. We said ‘Nobody leave the hotel, stay in your rooms.’”
Dayton and George Washington will play back-to-back games. The second game takes place at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at UD Arena.