Dayton’s Holmes on NCAA tournament: ‘We deserve to be there, and we’re going to prove it’

On BracketMaxtrix.com, Dayton appeared on 10 of the 141 updated brackets on Wednesday. A victory in the A-10 semifinals against another bubble team, No. 3 seed Virginia Commonwealth (21-8), which appeared on 58 brackets, could help Dayton’s cause.

Dayton is also chasing the likes of Indiana, Xavier, Southern Methodist, BYU and Rutgers in the race to the right side of the bubble. The Flyers know what’s at stake this weekend: the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017.

“That is a goal for the season,” said freshman forward DaRon Holmes II, who was named the A-10 Rookie of the Year on Tuesday. “We deserve to be there, and we’re going to prove it.”

Caption DaRon Holmes interview: March 8, 2022

Dayton’s opponent: UMass has a 55% chance of beating George Washington in the second round Thursday, according to KenPom.com, though GW has won nine straight games in the series. George Washington won the only matchup this season, 77-68 at UMass on Feb. 9. James Bishop scored 24 points for the Colonials.

UMass and George Washington play at 6 p.m. in the third game of the day at Capital One Arena. No. 8 Fordham (15-15) plays No. 9 George Mason (14-15) at noon. No. 5 Saint Louis (21-10) plays No. 12 La Salle (10-18) or No. 13 Saint Joseph’s (11-18) at 2:30 p.m. Richmond (19-12) plays No. 11 Rhode Island (14-15) or No. 14 Duquesne (6-23) at 8:30 p.m. The Thursday games will air on the USA Network.

The No. 7 seed has defeated the No. 10 seed six times in the last 10 tournaments. George Washington hasn’t advanced to the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament since 2017 and hasn’t reached the semifinals since 2014. UMass was a No. 5 seed last season and routed Saint Joseph’s in the second round before losing to Saint Louis.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Dayton vs. George Washington/UMass, 6 p.m., USA Network, 1290, 95.7