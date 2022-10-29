Dayton’s lone freshman starts exhibition game vs. Capital

Freshman Mike Sharavjamts, the first NCAA Division I men’s basketball player from Mongolia, started for the Dayton Flyers in an exhibition game Saturday night against Capital University, joining four returning starters in the lineup nine days before the 2022-23 regular-season opener.
Sharavjamts, Kobe Elvis, DaRon Holmes II, Toumani Camara and R.J. Blakney took the court first with Mustapha Amzil, Zimi Nwokeji and Brady Uhl earning time off the bench.
Three players were on the bench in street clothes because of injuries: Malachi Smith; Koby Brea; and Richard Amaefule.
Tyrone Baker was in uniform but did not see action in the first half. He did not play in the scrimmage a week earlier against West Virginia because of a finger injury.
Kaleb Washington was not on the bench.
Dayton built a 41-15 halftime lead, shooting 59.3% from the field and holding Capital, a Division III program from Bexley, Ohio, to 26.1%.
Camara led Dayton with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting and also had a team-high eight rebounds in the half. Holmes scored 11 on 4-of-5 shooting. Elvis made 4 of 5 shots and scored nine points to go with a team-high three assists.
Dayton made 4 of 11 3-pointers. Sharavjamts made his only attempt and had three points in the half.
