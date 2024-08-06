Dayton’s non-conference schedule includes 9 home games, 4 neutral court games

One of the strongest non-conference schedules in recent years starts with five straight home games for the Dayton Flyers and includes no true road games.
UD announced its 13-game 2024-25 non-conference schedule Tuesday. The Flyers play St. Francis on Nov. 4, Northwestern on Nov. 9, Ball State on Nov. 13, Capital University on Nov. 16 and New Mexico State on Nov. 20.
All of those games take place at UD Arena. The times will be announced at a later date.
Of the first five opponents, New Mexico State is the only one Dayton has not played in recent years. The only matchups took place in 1961 and 1966 at the UD Fieldhouse.
The game against Division III Capital is Dayton’s first regular-season game against a lower-division opponent since it played D-II St. Joseph’s College (Ind.) in the 2016-17 season. Dayton has played Capital, which is coached by former Flyer Damon Goodwin, in preseason exhibition games.
The Flyers don’t play away from home until the Maui Invitational, which takes place Nov. 25-27. The Maui bracket has not been announced, but the possible opponents include Colorado, Connecticut, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan State, Memphis and Iowa State.
After the Maui Invitational, Dayton plays four straight home games: Dec. 3 vs. Western Michigan; Dec. 7 vs. Lehigh; Dec. 14 vs. Marquette; and Dec. 17 vs. UNLV.
The game against UNLV was originally scheduled to take place at UD Arena last season. A shooting on the day of the game forced the schools to cancel the game.
Dayton plays Cincinnati on Dec. 20 at Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati in its final non-conference game.
This will be the first time Dayton has not played a true road game in non-conference play since the 2020-21 season when it played only five non-conference games because of the pandemic with four games at UD Arena and one game on a neutral court. In the 2019-20 season, Dayton played eight home games and five neutral court games.
The schedule also includes two exhibition games at UD Arena: Oct. 20 against Xavier; and Oct. 26 against an opponent that will be announced at a later date.
Dayton’s 2024-25 non-conference schedule
Date, Opponent, Time, Location
Sunday, Oct. 20, Xavier (Exh.), TBA, UD Arena
Saturday, Oct. 26, TBD (Exh.), TBA, UD Arena
Monday, Nov. 4, Saint Francis (Pa.), TBA, UD Arena
Saturday, Nov. 9, Northwestern, TBA, UD Arena
Wednesday, Nov. 13, Ball State, TBA, UD Arena
Saturday, Nov. 16, Capital, TBA, UD Arena
Wednesday, Nov. 20, New Mexico State, TBA, UD Arena
Monday, Nov. 25, Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii
Tuesday, Nov. 26, Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii
Wednesday, Nov. 27, Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii
Tuesday, Dec. 3, Western Michigan, TBA, UD Arena
Saturday, Dec. 7, Lehigh, TBA, UD Arena
Saturday, Dec. 14, Marquette, TBA, UD Arena
Tuesday, Dec. 17, UNLV, TBA, UD Arena
Friday, Dec. 20 Cincinnati, TBA, Cincinnati, Ohio
