Dayton’s outside shooting numbers lead to loss at SMU

Bad: Dayton gave up a 12-2 run late in the first half and trailed 36-28 at halftime.

Good: Dayton committed nine turnovers. It was the third time in the first 10 games it had committed fewer than 10.

Bad: Dayton made 6 of 22 3-pointers (27.3 percent). It’s the fourth time it has shot worse than 30 percent.

Good: Emmanuel Bandoumel, who hit the last-second shot to beat Dayton 66-64 at UD Arena a year ago, scored five points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Bad: SMU’s top player, Kendric Davis, scored 19 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers. The Mustangs shot a season-best 57.1 percent (8 of 14) from 3-point range.

Good: Freshmen Malachi Smith and Daron Holmes II combined for 28 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and no turnovers.

Bad: Dayton’s top scorer in the starting lineup entering the game, Camara, got only five shot attempts and was held to five points for the second straight game.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m., ESPN2, 1290, 95.7