Dayton’s outside shooting numbers lead to loss at SMU

SMU head coach Tim Jankovich directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
SMU head coach Tim Jankovich directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Sports
By David Jablonski
52 minutes ago
Flyers start strong and finish strong but trail for most of game as five-game winning streak ends

Dayton’s roller coaster season hit another dip Wednesday with a 77-69 loss to Southern Methodist at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. The Flyers saw their five-game winning streak end and dropped to 6-4 with three non-conference games remaining.

The game mirrored the season to this point with good and bad and everything in between. Here’s a breakdown:

Good: Dayton’s Mustapha Amzil made a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to cut the SMU lead to cut what had been a 70-57 deficit with under four minutes to play to 70-67.

Bad: While there was time left for Dayton to get a stop and get the ball back, Toumani Camara committed a foul with 37 seconds left. Michael Weathers made two free throws and then two more on the next possession as Dayton’s comeback stalled.

Good: Dayton jumped out to leads of 6-0 and 11-6 in the first half.

Bad: Dayton gave up a 12-2 run late in the first half and trailed 36-28 at halftime.

Explore» TBT NEWS: Tournament returning to UD Arena in 2022

Good: Dayton committed nine turnovers. It was the third time in the first 10 games it had committed fewer than 10.

Bad: Dayton made 6 of 22 3-pointers (27.3 percent). It’s the fourth time it has shot worse than 30 percent.

Good: Emmanuel Bandoumel, who hit the last-second shot to beat Dayton 66-64 at UD Arena a year ago, scored five points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Bad: SMU’s top player, Kendric Davis, scored 19 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers. The Mustangs shot a season-best 57.1 percent (8 of 14) from 3-point range.

Good: Freshmen Malachi Smith and Daron Holmes II combined for 28 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and no turnovers.

Bad: Dayton’s top scorer in the starting lineup entering the game, Camara, got only five shot attempts and was held to five points for the second straight game.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m., ESPN2, 1290, 95.7

David Jablonski
David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

