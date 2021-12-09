Dayton’s outside shooting numbers lead to loss at SMU

Dayton’s roller coaster season hit another dip Wednesday with a 77-69 loss to Southern Methodist at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. The Flyers saw their five-game winning streak end and dropped to 6-4 with three non-conference games remaining.
The game mirrored the season to this point with good and bad and everything in between. Here’s a breakdown:
Good: Dayton’s Mustapha Amzil made a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to cut the SMU lead to cut what had been a 70-57 deficit with under four minutes to play to 70-67.
Bad: While there was time left for Dayton to get a stop and get the ball back, Toumani Camara committed a foul with 37 seconds left. Michael Weathers made two free throws and then two more on the next possession as Dayton’s comeback stalled.
Good: Dayton jumped out to leads of 6-0 and 11-6 in the first half.
Bad: Dayton gave up a 12-2 run late in the first half and trailed 36-28 at halftime.
Good: Dayton committed nine turnovers. It was the third time in the first 10 games it had committed fewer than 10.
Bad: Dayton made 6 of 22 3-pointers (27.3 percent). It’s the fourth time it has shot worse than 30 percent.
Good: Emmanuel Bandoumel, who hit the last-second shot to beat Dayton 66-64 at UD Arena a year ago, scored five points on 1-of-7 shooting.
Bad: SMU’s top player, Kendric Davis, scored 19 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers. The Mustangs shot a season-best 57.1 percent (8 of 14) from 3-point range.
Good: Freshmen Malachi Smith and Daron Holmes II combined for 28 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and no turnovers.
Bad: Dayton’s top scorer in the starting lineup entering the game, Camara, got only five shot attempts and was held to five points for the second straight game.
SUNDAY’S GAME
Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m., ESPN2, 1290, 95.7
