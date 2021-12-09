SMU ends Dayton’s five-game winning streak

This was the first true road game for Dayton, which had played six home games and three games on a neutral court at the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida. Dayton lost for the first time since Nov. 20 when it fell 87-81 at home to Austin Peay.

Southern Methodist completed a two-game sweep of Dayton in a home-and-home series. The Mustangs beat the Flyers 66-64 last season at UD Arena.

DaRon Holmes II led Dayton with 15 points. Elijah Weaver had 14. Malachi Smith scored 13 points and had six assists.

Kendric Davis led SMU with 19 points. The Mustangs shot 51.9 percent from the field, while Dayton shot 41.9 percent. The Flyers made 6 of 22 3-pointers (27.1 percent), and SMU made 8 of 14 (57.1).