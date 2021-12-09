dayton-daily-news logo
SMU ends Dayton’s five-game winning streak

Dayton players huddle around coach Anthony Grant during a game against Alabama State on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton players huddle around coach Anthony Grant during a game against Alabama State on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

By David Jablonski
1 hour ago
Late 10-0 run not enough for Flyers

The Dayton Flyers saw their five-game winning streak end Wednesday in Dallas with a 77-69 loss to Southern Methodist at Moody Coliseum.

Dayton led for the majority of the first half but trailed 36-28 at halftime after giving up a 12-2 run late in the half.

In the second half, Dayton (6-4) trailed by as many as 15 points but cut the SMU lead to 70-67 on a 3-pointer by Mustapha Amzil with 44 seconds to play. That capped a 10-0 run, but Dayton could get no closer in the final minute.

SMU (8-3), which won its fifth straight game, made 6 of 6 free throws in the final 40 seconds to secure the victory.

This was the first true road game for Dayton, which had played six home games and three games on a neutral court at the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida. Dayton lost for the first time since Nov. 20 when it fell 87-81 at home to Austin Peay.

Southern Methodist completed a two-game sweep of Dayton in a home-and-home series. The Mustangs beat the Flyers 66-64 last season at UD Arena.

DaRon Holmes II led Dayton with 15 points. Elijah Weaver had 14. Malachi Smith scored 13 points and had six assists.

Kendric Davis led SMU with 19 points. The Mustangs shot 51.9 percent from the field, while Dayton shot 41.9 percent. The Flyers made 6 of 22 3-pointers (27.1 percent), and SMU made 8 of 14 (57.1).

