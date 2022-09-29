Dayton’s Red & Blue game returning in October

Fans of the Dayton Flyers men’s and women’s basketball teams can get their first glimpse of the 2022-23 teams on Oct. 15 at UD Arena.
The annual Red & Blue Game will return for the first time since 2016. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free.
There will be an autograph session, sponsored by CareSource, with players from the men’s basketball team from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. in the East Concourse Club. Fans are limited to one autograph per person.
Between 1 and 2 p.m., the women’s basketball team will warm up and hold an intrasquad scrimmage. The women’s players will sign autographs for approximately 15 minutes after the scrimmage in the East Concourse Club.
The men’s team will take the court at 2:20 p.m. for a warmup session and intrasquad scrimmage.
Both teams have tentative plans to play four six-minute quarters.
Dayton teams annually played the Red & Blue game until the three-year UD Arena renovation project began in 2017. There wasn’t a scrimmage in 2020 because of the pandemic.
A year ago, Dayton players held a Fan Fest at UD Arena before the season. It was a name, image and likeness opportunity, and the coaches were not involved.
For the men’s team, the Red & Blue Game will take place one week before a closed-door scrimmage against West Virginia in Wheeling, W.Va., and two weeks before an exhibition game against Capital University on Oct. 29 at UD Arena. The Flyers open the season Nov. 7 at home against Lindenwood University.
The women’s team opens the season at Providence on Nov. 7.
About the Author