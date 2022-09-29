Dayton’s Red & Blue game returning in October

Both teams have tentative plans to play four six-minute quarters.

Dayton teams annually played the Red & Blue game until the three-year UD Arena renovation project began in 2017. There wasn’t a scrimmage in 2020 because of the pandemic.

A year ago, Dayton players held a Fan Fest at UD Arena before the season. It was a name, image and likeness opportunity, and the coaches were not involved.

For the men’s team, the Red & Blue Game will take place one week before a closed-door scrimmage against West Virginia in Wheeling, W.Va., and two weeks before an exhibition game against Capital University on Oct. 29 at UD Arena. The Flyers open the season Nov. 7 at home against Lindenwood University.

The women’s team opens the season at Providence on Nov. 7.