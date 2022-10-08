Dayton’s scoring streak ends at 501 games with shutout loss at Butler

Dayton missed two field goals in the first half and had the chance to take a 33-yard attempt in the fourth quarter but went for the first down instead and converted only to have Dante Casciola intercepted in the end zone on third-and-goal from the 9.

Dayton passed up another opportunity to try a 37-yard field goal on its final drive. On 4th-and-3, quarterback Shane Hamm rushed for no gain with 2:18 to play. Butler took possession and ran out the clock.

Dayton (3-2, 1-1) saw a two-game winning streak end. It plays at Marist at noon next Saturday. Butler improved to 3-2 and 1-1 in the Pioneer Football League.

Quarterback Bret Bushka completed 25 of 29 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Adams caught four passes for 149 yards and had a 75-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

In the first half, Butler took a 3-0 lead on a 29-yard field goal by Luka Zurak on its first possession.

Dayton’s first drive ended with a missed 44-yard field goal by Sam Webster, who had made his first seven field-goal attempts this season.

Butler extended its lead to 10-0 on a one-yard touchdown pass from Bushka to Cameron Heald with 8:31 left in the first half. That capped a 12-play, 87-yard drive that took 5 minutes, 37 seconds off the clock.

Dayton’s next drive ended in another miss by Webster, this time from 34 yards.