Dayton’s scoring streak ends at 501 games with shutout loss at Butler

A scoring streak that started 46 years ago for the Dayton Flyers football team ended Saturday in Indianapolis.
Butler blanked Dayton 31-0, stopping its scoring streak at 501 games. It’s the first shutout loss for the Flyers since Oct. 16, 1976, when they fell 9-0 to Marshall.
“To break the streak they’ve had for 40-something years now is a heck of an accomplishment,” said Butler coach Mike Uremovich in a video shared by the official Butler football Twitter account.
Dayton’s streak reached the 500-game milestone Sept. 17 in a 46-3 victory against Kentucky State. It owned the second longest active scoring streak in college football.
Only Division III powerhouse Mount Union had scored in more consecutive games than Dayton entering this week. Its streak began on Nov. 7, 1981, and reached 523 straight games on Saturday.
Dayton missed two field goals in the first half and had the chance to take a 33-yard attempt in the fourth quarter but went for the first down instead and converted only to have Dante Casciola intercepted in the end zone on third-and-goal from the 9.
Dayton passed up another opportunity to try a 37-yard field goal on its final drive. On 4th-and-3, quarterback Shane Hamm rushed for no gain with 2:18 to play. Butler took possession and ran out the clock.
Dayton (3-2, 1-1) saw a two-game winning streak end. It plays at Marist at noon next Saturday. Butler improved to 3-2 and 1-1 in the Pioneer Football League.
Quarterback Bret Bushka completed 25 of 29 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Adams caught four passes for 149 yards and had a 75-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
In the first half, Butler took a 3-0 lead on a 29-yard field goal by Luka Zurak on its first possession.
Dayton’s first drive ended with a missed 44-yard field goal by Sam Webster, who had made his first seven field-goal attempts this season.
Butler extended its lead to 10-0 on a one-yard touchdown pass from Bushka to Cameron Heald with 8:31 left in the first half. That capped a 12-play, 87-yard drive that took 5 minutes, 37 seconds off the clock.
Dayton’s next drive ended in another miss by Webster, this time from 34 yards.
About the Author