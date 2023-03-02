X
Dayton’s season ends with loss to Richmond in A-10 tournament

Sports
By , Staff Writer
12 minutes ago

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team’s season ended with a 71-60 loss to Richmond in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Thursday at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.

Dayton finished 7-21 in coach Tamika Williams-Jeter’s first season.

The No. 12 seed Flyers led No. 5 seed Richmond 29-27 at halftime. The game was tied at 54-54 with 5:30 to go in the fourth. Richmond then went on a 6-0 run. A 3-pointer by Sydney Freeman cut the deficit to 62-60 with 1:58 to play, but Richmond ended the game on a 9-0 run.

Freeman led Dayton with 18 points. She made 4 of 7 3-pointers. Arianna Smith scored 15. Anyssa Jones had 11.

Richmond (19-9) advanced to the quarterfinals. It will play No. 4 seed Fordham at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

