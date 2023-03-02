Dayton’s season ends with loss to Richmond in A-10 tournament

Dayton finished 7-21 in coach Tamika Williams-Jeter’s first season.

The No. 12 seed Flyers led No. 5 seed Richmond 29-27 at halftime. The game was tied at 54-54 with 5:30 to go in the fourth. Richmond then went on a 6-0 run. A 3-pointer by Sydney Freeman cut the deficit to 62-60 with 1:58 to play, but Richmond ended the game on a 9-0 run.