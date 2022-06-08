De La Cruz, Hendrick power first-place Dragons past Loons

Austin Hendrick blasted a home run and two doubles while Elly De La Cruz added a homer and triple as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 14-8 on Tuesday night. The game was the opener to a six-game series between the top two teams in the Midwest League’s East Division.
The Dragons improved to 36-15 and moved 8 1/2 games ahead of the Loons in the standings. The Dragons “magic number” to eliminate Great Lakes from the first half playoff race is seven (any combination of Dayton wins and Great Lakes losses totaling seven over the final 15 games would eliminate Great Lakes). The Dragons “magic number” to eliminate third-place Lake County is also seven.
The Dragons established a new season high for most runs in a game and matched a season-high for most runs in an inning with seven in the seventh. They finished the night with 13 hits, including three each for Hendrick and De La Cruz. Hendrick, De La Cruz, and Garrett Wolforth all had home runs. Hendrick became just the third Dayton player this season to collect three extra base hits in a game with a home run and two doubles. De La Cruz finished with five RBI and Wolforth four RBI.
Dragons starting pitcher Joe Boyle (3-0) worked five innings to earn the win, allowing just one hit and one run with four walks and nine strikeouts. Jake Gilbert relieved Boyle to start the sixth inning and allowed one run in two innings of work. Braxton Roxby and Donovan Benoit each allowed three runs in an inning of work.
The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.