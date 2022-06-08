De La Cruz, Hendrick power first-place Dragons past Loons

The Dragons established a new season high for most runs in a game and matched a season-high for most runs in an inning with seven in the seventh. They finished the night with 13 hits, including three each for Hendrick and De La Cruz. Hendrick, De La Cruz, and Garrett Wolforth all had home runs. Hendrick became just the third Dayton player this season to collect three extra base hits in a game with a home run and two doubles. De La Cruz finished with five RBI and Wolforth four RBI.

Dragons starting pitcher Joe Boyle (3-0) worked five innings to earn the win, allowing just one hit and one run with four walks and nine strikeouts. Jake Gilbert relieved Boyle to start the sixth inning and allowed one run in two innings of work. Braxton Roxby and Donovan Benoit each allowed three runs in an inning of work.