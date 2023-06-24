X

De La Cruz makes more Reds history with first cycle since 1989

Reds overcome early 5-0 deficit to take lead against Braves

Elly De La Cruz has written more chapters in the Cincinnati Reds history book in two weeks than some players write in a lifetime.

De La Cruz hit for the cycle on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd at Great American Ball Park against the Atlanta Braves, becoming the first Red to record that feat since Eric Davis in 1989.

De La Cruz, who made his big-league debut on June 6, doubled in the first, homered in the third, singled in the fifth and tripled in the sixth. At that point, he was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. He raised his average to .367 15 games into his big-league career.

The Reds overcame a 5-0 first-inning deficit thanks in part to the play of De La Cruz, plus two home runs by Joey Votto, to build an 11-7 lead through six innings as they sought to add to an 11-game winning streak and match the franchise’s longest streak of the modern era.

Davis hit for the cycle on June 2, 1989, against the San Diego Padres at Riverfront Stadium. He was the first Red since Frank Robinson on May 2, 1959, against the Los Angeles Dodgers, to hit for the cycle.

