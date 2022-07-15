Dragons announce summer specials for remaining 2022 home games

· $2 Fountain Sodas

· 10% discount off every purchase in the Dragons Den Team Store.

»»Friday games (July 22; August 5; August 12; Sept. 2) will feature:

*Free collectable posters to fans presented by Drone Express. This collectable poster series celebrates the “Gem City” by featuring Dayton Dragons players at various Dayton landmarks sporting the new “Gem City” jerseys.

In addition to the poster giveaway, the Frisch’s Fun Zone will be open these four Fridays for free, and include a voucher for a free Frisch’s Mini Meal while supplies last. Children can enjoy games, inflatables, prizes and more.

»»Saturday games (July 23, August 6, August 13 & Sept. 3): will feature:

*Postgame fireworks shows presented by Associated Builders and Contractors. Fans in attendance will be able to watch the show from the stadium seating bowl, as fireworks will light up the sky over centerfield.

»»Sunday games (July 24; Aug, 7, Aug.14, Sept. 4.) will feature:

*The “Dog Days of Summer” -- $1 hot dogs, Team Zoom Frisbee Dog performances, free Freeze Pops for children, and Kids Run The Bases after the game -- presented by Graeter’s Ice Cream.

Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2022 season home games are available at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at (937) 228-2287.