Dragons blank Tin Caps for third straight win

Jose Tello homered in the first inning, Graham Ashcraft started with five more scoreless innings and the Dayton Dragons defeated Fort Wayne 2-0 Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark for their third straight win.
The first-place Dragons (23-16) have won seven of nine and will go for another series win Friday. The Dragons entered the night with a two-game lead on Lake County.
Ashcraft (4-1) allowed two hits and two walks and struck out seven. Ashcraft has not allowed an earned run in four straight starts covering 23 innings with 30 strikeouts. He earned the win in three of those starts.
Tello homered for the second time this season in his second game back from the injured list. Victor Ruiz tripled in the Dragons’ other run in the second when Tincaps right fielder Tirso Ornelas lost the ball in the sun.
The Dragons drew 6,231 fans for their second biggest crowd of the season. The game was played in two hours and 20 minutes, the Dragons’ fastest nine-inning game this season.