Dragons blanked by South Bend

Brian Rey and Quincy McAfee each had two hits for Dayton. Rey’s double with one out in the first inning was the team’s only extra base hit. Rey lifted his league-leading batting average to .447 by going 2 for 3 with a walk.

Dragons starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (1-1) settled down after a rough first inning when he was on the verge of being removed from the game due to a high pitch count. He finished the night with five innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts but was charged with the loss.