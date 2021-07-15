Dragons drop first game of doubleheader

Dayton lost a four-run lead and then lost 7-5 in extra innings to Great Lakes on Wednesday night in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Dragons (34-26) lost their third straight. They scored once in the ninth on a single by Jacob Hurtubise, who had three hits. Francisco Urbaez followed with a single off the glove of sliding right fielder Andy Pages. But with no outs, Quin Cotton and Victor Ruiz struck out and Michael Siani lined softly to the second baseman to end the game.
The Dragons built a 4-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI double by Miguel Hernandez and RBI singles by Hurtubise and Cotton. The other run scored when Urbaez hit into a bases-loaded double play.
The Loons (33-28) rallied with a homer by James Outman in the third and a two-run homer by Zac Ching in the fourth. Outman doubled in the tying run in sixth.
After scoreless seventh and eighth innings, the Loons scored three times in the ninth on a bases-loaded walk and two-run double by Pages. Two of the runs were earned.
Dragons starter Carson Spiers allowed three runs in four innings and Daniel Duarte allowed a run in two innings. Braxton Roxby pitched two scoreless innings. Pedro Garcia (6-2) pitched the ninth.