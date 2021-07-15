Dragons drop first game of doubleheader

The Dragons (34-26) lost their third straight. They scored once in the ninth on a single by Jacob Hurtubise, who had three hits. Francisco Urbaez followed with a single off the glove of sliding right fielder Andy Pages. But with no outs, Quin Cotton and Victor Ruiz struck out and Michael Siani lined softly to the second baseman to end the game.

The Dragons built a 4-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI double by Miguel Hernandez and RBI singles by Hurtubise and Cotton. The other run scored when Urbaez hit into a bases-loaded double play.