Dragons eliminated from first-half playoff chase

Great Lakes beat Fort Wayne to clinch the first-half title in the Midwest League East Division. The Loons lead the Dragons by one game with one game to play in the first half of the season, but own the tiebreaker vs. Dayton, which fell out of first place Tuesday night. for the first time since April 15. The Dragons are 3-11 in their last 14 games.

Dayton defeated Lake County 4-3 in the first game of Wednesday’s DH.