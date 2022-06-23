dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dragons eliminated from first-half playoff chase

Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Sports
By Staff Report
17 minutes ago
Dayton splits DH vs. Lake County

The Dayton Dragons dropped a 3-0 decision in the second game of a doubleheader to the Lake County Captains on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark and were eliminated from first-half playoff contention.

Great Lakes beat Fort Wayne to clinch the first-half title in the Midwest League East Division. The Loons lead the Dragons by one game with one game to play in the first half of the season, but own the tiebreaker vs. Dayton, which fell out of first place Tuesday night. for the first time since April 15. The Dragons are 3-11 in their last 14 games.

Dayton defeated Lake County 4-3 in the first game of Wednesday’s DH.

The Dragons and Loons went to extra innings in the first game of the doubleheader, tied 3-3. In the top of the eighth, Dragons reliever Donovan Benoit (2-2) worked around the free runner at second base to toss a scoreless frame.  In the bottom of the eighth, Nick Quintana lined a two-out single to left field to drive in Allan Cerda from third to end the game.

Quintana was 3 for 3 with two runs batted in and a run scored.

The Dragons (39-26) were limited to three hits in the nightcap.

Starting pitcher Connor Phillips (4-3) was charged with the loss. He allowed one run in four innings on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Dayton hosts Lake County at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the final game of the first half of the season.

In Other News
1
McCoy: Bullpen brutal again as Reds fall to Dodgers
2
The Basketball Tournament: Red Scare ‘super pumped’ to play at UD Arena...
3
One of Flyers’ biggest fans endows head men’s basketball coach position
4
The Basketball Tournament: Red Scare seeded third in Dayton region
5
Northmont grad named new baseball coach at Butler University

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top