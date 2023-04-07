Dragons fall in season opener

Lake County’s Jorge Burgos hit a grand slam home run in the first inning and the Captains went on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 8-3 on Thursday night at Classic Park in the Midwest League season opener for both teams.
The firs- inning grand slam was followed by a three-run third inning as Lake County jumped out to an early 7-0 lead.
The Dragons out-hit the Captains, 7-6, but surrendered nine walks and committed three errors. Burgos’ grand slam was the only hit in the first inning, coming after a hit batsman and two walks that loaded the bases with two outs.
Dayton’s offense featured three extra base hits, including a two-run double by Austin Hendrick with two outs in the ninth inning. Justice Thompson had an RBI double in the fifth after Jack Rogers led off the inning with a triple. Dayton shortstop Edwin Arroyo had two singles in the game.
Dragons starting pitcher Carson Rudd was charged with the loss. Rudd worked the first two innings, allowing four runs on just one hit with three walks, a hit batsman, and three strikeouts. Tanner Cooper followed Rudd and tossed three innings, surrendering four runs (two earned) on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Brooks Crawford was the most effective Dayton pitcher on the night, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Dayton and Lake County meet Friday at 6:35 p.m. in the second game of the series in Eastlake, Ohio.