Dragons fall in season opener

Dayton’s offense featured three extra base hits, including a two-run double by Austin Hendrick with two outs in the ninth inning. Justice Thompson had an RBI double in the fifth after Jack Rogers led off the inning with a triple. Dayton shortstop Edwin Arroyo had two singles in the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Carson Rudd was charged with the loss. Rudd worked the first two innings, allowing four runs on just one hit with three walks, a hit batsman, and three strikeouts. Tanner Cooper followed Rudd and tossed three innings, surrendering four runs (two earned) on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Brooks Crawford was the most effective Dayton pitcher on the night, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.