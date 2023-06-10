Dragons fall to Kernels

Cedar Rapids scored two runs in the top of the first inning to jump out to an early lead. The Dragons responded with a run in the bottom of the first when Edwin Arroyo singled, advanced to third on a hit by Austin Callahan, and scored when Justice Thompson grounded into a double play to make it 2-1.

But the Dragons could not score again until the ninth inning as Cedar Rapids added single runs in the third and fifth to extend their lead to 4-1.