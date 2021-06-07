Dragons fall to Lake County

The Lake County Captains scored seven runs in the second inning and went on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 14-4 on Sunday afternoon. Lake County won four of six games in the series.
Lake County hit three home runs, including two in the second inning when they sent 11 batters to the plate and collected seven hits. The Captins built their lead to 14-1 by the end of the fifth inning.
After scoring 15 runs Saturday night, the Dragons wasted no time getting in the run column on Sunday. Jacob Hurtubise walked to start the game, stole second, went to third on a passed ball, and scored on Quincy McAfee’s ground out to third base to make it 1-0. But Lake County responded, keyed by Jose Tena’s big day at the plate. Tena had two doubles, a triple, and four runs batted in.
The Dragons closed out the scoring in the seventh when McAfee delivered a three-run double.
McAfee drove in all four Dayton runs. Jonathan Willems went 3 for 4 with a double. Alex McGarry added a double and single.
Dragons starting pitcher Spencer Stockton (2-1) was charged with the loss.
In Dayton’s 15-4 win on Saturday night, Quin Cotton had four hits, including two home runs, and drove in six runs.
McAfee reached base six timess, going 3 for 3 with two doubles, a single, two walks, a hit batsman, three runs scored, and three driven in. Hurtubise was 3 for 6 with a double, two runs scored, and two RBI. McGarry, Victor Ruiz, and Willems each had two hits.
Starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (3-1) became the first Dayton pitcher to go seven innings this season. He struck out nine and allowed only two hits and one run with one walk.
The Dragons (16-14) are tied for second place, one-half game behind first-place West Michigan in the East Division standings. West Michigan lost to Great Lakes on Sunday as the Loons moved into a tie with the Dragons for second.
Dayton opens a 12-game homestand on Tuesday against Great Lakes.