Dragons fall to Lake County

Dragons starting pitcher Spencer Stockton (2-1) was charged with the loss.

In Dayton’s 15-4 win on Saturday night, Quin Cotton had four hits, including two home runs, and drove in six runs.

McAfee reached base six timess, going 3 for 3 with two doubles, a single, two walks, a hit batsman, three runs scored, and three driven in. Hurtubise was 3 for 6 with a double, two runs scored, and two RBI. McGarry, Victor Ruiz, and Willems each had two hits.

Starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (3-1) became the first Dayton pitcher to go seven innings this season. He struck out nine and allowed only two hits and one run with one walk.

The Dragons (16-14) are tied for second place, one-half game behind first-place West Michigan in the East Division standings. West Michigan lost to Great Lakes on Sunday as the Loons moved into a tie with the Dragons for second.

Dayton opens a 12-game homestand on Tuesday against Great Lakes.