Dragons fall to Lansing

The Lansing Lugnuts scored six runs in the first inning on the way to a 10-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night. The two clubs have split the first four games of the six-game series.
The Lugnuts got a two-run home run from Drew Millas and a three-run double from Lester Madden in the first inning.
Lansing starting pitcher Jack Cushing, in his High-A debut after being called up from Low-A Stockton, allowed just one base runner over his first five innings. The Dragons trailed 7-0 before finally getting to Cushing for a run in the sixth, keyed by a double by Reniel Ozuna. Ozuna doubled again in the eighth and scored on a wild pitch, and Francisco Urbaez added a run-scoring double to make it 9-3. Lansing closed out the scoring with one run in the bottom of the eighth.
Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson (2-3) lasted just 2/3 of an inning, facing nine batters and allowing six runs (five earned) on three hits with two walks, a hit batsman, and a strikeout.
The first-place Dragons (29-22) hold a lead of 1 1/2-game lead over second-place Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division standings. Lake County is two games back with West Michigan 3 1/2 out of first.