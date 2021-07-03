Dragons fall to Lansing

The Lugnuts got a two-run home run from Drew Millas and a three-run double from Lester Madden in the first inning.

Lansing starting pitcher Jack Cushing, in his High-A debut after being called up from Low-A Stockton, allowed just one base runner over his first five innings. The Dragons trailed 7-0 before finally getting to Cushing for a run in the sixth, keyed by a double by Reniel Ozuna. Ozuna doubled again in the eighth and scored on a wild pitch, and Francisco Urbaez added a run-scoring double to make it 9-3. Lansing closed out the scoring with one run in the bottom of the eighth.