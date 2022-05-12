Dragons fall to Lugnuts

Lansing’s Brett Harris hit two home runs to lead the Lugnuts to a 6-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday night.
The Dragons (20-8) were limited to five hits in the game and went 1 for 8 with men in scoring position.
Lansing scored three runs in the first inning. Harris blasted a two-run home run in the first, then added a solo homer in the fourth as the Lugnuts increased their lead to 5-0.
The Dragons scored their only run in the top of the sixth when Elly De La Cruz singled with two outs and scored on a triple by Alex McGarry to make it 5-1. But Lansing answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth and shut the Dragons out over the remaining three innings.
Dragons starting pitcher Bryce Bonnin (0-1) suffered the loss. He worked four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Bonnin gave up both home runs to Harris..
De La Cruz was 2 for 4 for Dayton. McGarry’s triple gave him 22 runs batted in for the season.
THURSDAY’S GAME
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m., 980