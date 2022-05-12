dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dragons fall to Lugnuts

Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Sports
1 hour ago

Lansing’s Brett Harris hit two home runs to lead the Lugnuts to a 6-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday night. 

The Dragons (20-8) were limited to five hits in the game and went 1 for 8 with men in scoring position.

Lansing scored three runs in the first inning. Harris blasted a two-run home run in the first, then added a solo homer in the fourth as the Lugnuts increased their lead to 5-0.

The Dragons scored their only run in the top of the sixth when Elly De La Cruz singled with two outs and scored on a triple by Alex McGarry to make it 5-1.  But Lansing answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth and shut the Dragons out over the remaining three innings.

Dragons starting pitcher Bryce Bonnin (0-1) suffered the loss. He worked four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.  Bonnin gave up both home runs to Harris..

De La Cruz was 2 for 4 for Dayton. McGarry’s triple gave him 22 runs batted in for the season.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m., 980

In Other News
1
Reds show ‘progress’, especially on offense, in 4-2 homestand
2
Reds take two of three from first-place Brewers
3
NBA’s Draymond Green pays tribute to former Michigan State teammate...
4
Wittenberg seeks first NCAC baseball title this week in Chillicothe
5
Bengals’ Reader ready to move forward
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top