Dragons fall to Peoria

Peoria built an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning and two more in the second to jump ahead, 4-0. The Chiefs drew five walks over the first two innings, including four by hitters who eventually came around to score.

Peoria scored five more runs in the seventh inning to take a 9-0 lead.The Dragons avoided the shutout when Austin Hendrick delivered a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to close out the scoring.