Dragons fall to Quad Cities

The game began as a pitcher’s duel between Alcantara and new Dragons starter Sam Benschoter, who was added to the roster earlier on Tuesday. Over his first three innings, Benschoter faced the minimum nine batters, striking out five of the nine. But in the fourth, Quad Cities collected five hits and two runs to take a 2-0 lead.

The Dragons scored in the sixth when Jay Allen walked with one out, stole second, and came home with two outs when Rece Hinds lined a double to the left field fence to make it 2-1.