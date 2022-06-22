Dragons fall to second in standings for first time since April

The loss dropped the Dragons out of first place in the Midwest League East Division for the first time since April 15. Great Lakes, which defeated Fort Wayne 4-3, moved 1/2 game ahead of the Dragons. Dayton has three games to play while Great Lakes has two in the race for the first-half title. The magic number for Great Lakes to clinch the first half title is two, while the Dragons magic number remained at four to clinch.

The Dragons took an early lead when Austin Hendrick belted a solo home run in the second inning, his third homer of the year. But Lake County scored two in the third to jump in front, 2-1, and they added another run in the fourth before exploding for six runs in the sixth to extend their lead to 9-1.