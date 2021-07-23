Dragons fall to TinCaps

Fort Wayne’s Agustin Ruiz hit a two-run home run in the first inning and the Dragons could not capitalize on several scoring opportunities as they stranded 11 runners including three in the ninth inning. The Dragons were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position over the first three innings and had the tying run on base with no outs in the ninth but could not complete the comeback effort.

Dayton starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar (2-4) was dominant after allowing two runs in the first. He did not allow another hit over his six-inning stint and matched a career high with 10 strikeouts but was charged with the loss.