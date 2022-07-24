Dragons fall to TinCaps

The bottom of the sixth inning featured one of the most unusual plays of the season. After a base hit by Dayton’s Quincy McAfee, Daniel Vellojin lined an extra base hit into the right field corner. Fort Wayne right fielder Agustin Ruiz put his hands in the air, wanting a ground rule double call, as Vellojin circled the bases. But base umpire Felix Neon walked to the right field fence and ruled that the ball was in play, no ground rule double, with the outcome of the play standing. It was a two-run inside-the-park home run for Vellojin, his fifth homer of the year, and pulled the Dragons to within two runs at 5-3.

But Fort Wayne shut out the Dragons the rest of the night and added single runs in the seventh and ninth innings to close out the scoring.

McAfee was 2 for 4 in his second game of the season with the Dragons.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Fort Wayne at Dayton, 1:05 p.m., 980